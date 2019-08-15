See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Robert Frere, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Frere, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Frere works at East Carolina Neurology Inc in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Carolina Neurology Inc.
    2280 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Tremor

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Frere, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669567095
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Frere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frere works at East Carolina Neurology Inc in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Frere’s profile.

    Dr. Frere has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Frere. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.