Overview

Dr. Robert Frere, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Frere works at East Carolina Neurology Inc in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.