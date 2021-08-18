Overview

Dr. Robert Freeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.



Dr. Freeman works at WellMed at Greenway Park in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.