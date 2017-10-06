Overview

Dr. Robert Freedman Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Bunkie General Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Freedman Jr works at Freedman Memorial Cardiology Associates in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.