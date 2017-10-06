Dr. Robert Freedman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Freedman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Freedman Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Bunkie General Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Freedman Jr works at
Locations
Freedman Memorial Cardiology Associates3311 Prescott Rd Ste 112, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 767-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Bunkie General Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Freedman is very thorough,?courteous, and professional. He is exceptionally well experienced. I was truly impressed with the treatment I received. Very highly recommended!
About Dr. Robert Freedman Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1770555286
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman Jr works at
Dr. Freedman Jr has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.