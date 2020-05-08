Overview

Dr. Robert Frederick, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Frederick works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urology in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.