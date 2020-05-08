See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Longview, TX
Dr. Robert Frederick, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Frederick, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Dr. Frederick works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urology in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Texas Women Physcns
    703 E Marshall Ave Ste 5007, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-4455
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 08, 2020
    Wonderful experience. Had to have my kidney removed due to cancer. Because of Covid the doctors in Iowa wanted to wait till September. My sister works at Christus Good Shepherd told him about my case and in just a couple weeks I flew to Texas and he took care of me. 3 weeks after surgery I was flying home to Iowa. I can’t say enough good about my experience with Dr. Frederick and Christus GS.
    Cindy K. — May 08, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Frederick, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780658112
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Hosp
    • Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    • Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
    • Texas Christian University
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frederick works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urology in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Frederick’s profile.

    Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

