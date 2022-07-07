Overview

Dr. Robert Frankfather, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.



Dr. Frankfather works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Columbia, TN and Spring Hill, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.