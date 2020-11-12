Overview

Dr. Robert Frankel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Unstable Angina and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.