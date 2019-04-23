Overview

Dr. Robert Franchi, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Diseases and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.