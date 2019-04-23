Dr. Robert Franchi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Franchi, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Franchi, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Diseases and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 37555 Garfield Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 263-5000
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to see an ophthalmologist quickly that took my insurance, and Dr. Franchi's staff worked diligently to help me be seen as quickly as I could get into the office. The staff was efficient and courteous. Dr. Franchi is just as I like my doctors, frank, straight to the point, but in a courteous way. I appreciate honesty and he was able to quickly diagnose my issue given my health history, recent eye health history, and a thorough exam. Very glad I found this office.
About Dr. Robert Franchi, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1003903071
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
