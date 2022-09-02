Overview

Dr. Robert Fox, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Fox works at Fox Dental Excellence in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.