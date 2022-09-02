Dr. Robert Fox, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fox, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Fox, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Fox Dental Excellence6410 Thornberry Ct Ste D, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 230-9233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Everything went well, good service.
About Dr. Robert Fox, DDS
- Dentistry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1699892505
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.