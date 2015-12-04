Dr. Robert Fox III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fox III, MD
Dr. Robert Fox III, MD is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA.
Robert Fox MD261 Old York Rd Ste 312, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 576-1212
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good. He was thorough, professional, and warm and friendly.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
Dr. Fox III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox III has seen patients for Dermatitis, Purpura and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox III.
