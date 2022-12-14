See All Hand Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Foster, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Robert Foster, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest.

Dr. Foster works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Austin
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy, Austin, TX 78759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Seton Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2022
    Extremely happy with my carpel tunnel surgery with Dr. Foster. Very knowledgeable staff and friendly.
    Erica M. — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Foster, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    English
    1437153210
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Minnesota
    Oregon Health Sciences University
    St Joseph Medical Center
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

