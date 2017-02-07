Dr. Robert Fortino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fortino, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Fortino, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Fortino works at
Locations
Premier Physicians Weight Loss129 Johnson Rd Unit A-3, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 318-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortino?
10 yrs post op Bariatric Surgery I found a few pounds creeping back so visited Dr Fortino. He was very attentive and sympathetic to my need and thoroughly examined me and ordered some meds for appetite and Fat Buster shots and working on my 9 lb weight gain going bye, bye! Wonderful staff too! Easy getting appointments even when full!
About Dr. Robert Fortino, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104939578
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortino.
