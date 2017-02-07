See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Blackwood, NJ
Dr. Robert Fortino, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Fortino, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Fortino works at Premier Physicians Weight Loss in Blackwood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Physicians Weight Loss
    129 Johnson Rd Unit A-3, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 318-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Hypogonadism
Liver Function Test
Cholesterol Screening
Hypogonadism
Liver Function Test

Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Fortino, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104939578
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Fortino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fortino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fortino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fortino works at Premier Physicians Weight Loss in Blackwood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fortino’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

