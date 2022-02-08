Dr. Robert Forster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Forster, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Forster, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Specialists9077 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-1128Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Orthopaedic Specialists1151 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 207-1910Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m totally satisfied with the outcome of my hand procedure. I feel like it was a miracle. I would highly recommend the procedure and Dr. Forster.
About Dr. Robert Forster, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forster has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Forster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forster.
