See All Hand Surgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Robert Forster, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Forster, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Forster, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Forster works at Florida Orthopaedic Specialists in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Specialists
    9077 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 251-1128
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Orthopaedic Specialists
    1151 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 207-1910
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Forster?

    Feb 08, 2022
    I’m totally satisfied with the outcome of my hand procedure. I feel like it was a miracle. I would highly recommend the procedure and Dr. Forster.
    — Feb 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Forster, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Forster, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Forster to family and friends

    Dr. Forster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Forster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Forster, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Forster, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770554784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Forster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forster has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Forster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Forster, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.