Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
Robert Ford2828 S Tamiami Trl Ste B, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-9355Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ford helped me! He listened, didn't jump to any conclusions, and ordered tests to verify his thoughts. A doctor you can rely on is a wonderful thing! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Ford, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790753242
Education & Certifications
- W Suburban Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University Of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.