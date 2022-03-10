See All Family Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Robert Ford, MD

Family Medicine
5 (19)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Ford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ford works at Robert Ford in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Ford
    2828 S Tamiami Trl Ste B, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-9355
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Acute Bronchitis
Hypertension
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    DenteMax
    MetLife
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?

    Mar 10, 2022
    Dr. Ford helped me! He listened, didn't jump to any conclusions, and ordered tests to verify his thoughts. A doctor you can rely on is a wonderful thing! I highly recommend him.
    — Mar 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Ford, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Ford, MD?
    About Dr. Robert Ford, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790753242
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • W Suburban Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

