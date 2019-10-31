Dr. Robert Fontane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fontane, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fontane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Hardtner Medical Center.
Locations
The Urology Clinic3311 Prescott Rd Ste 100, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 354-4539
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Hardtner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
You will never receive better care than that of Dr Fontane in his specialty. He will take his time with you; never rushing you out the door to get to the next patient! You are not just a patient to Dr Fontane, you are a person who he really cares about.
About Dr. Robert Fontane, MD
- Urology
- English, English
- 1033140637
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontane has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fontane speaks English.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontane.
