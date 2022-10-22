Dr. Robert Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Flynn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University|Upstate Medical University|Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Flynn works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates223 Wadsworth Dr # 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-4369
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flynn?
Dr. Flynn is one of the best doctors I have ever had. We travel 70 miles to see him. He is thorough yet very compassionate. I am a former RN so I know how a doctor should be. Dr. Flynn is this kind of doctor. Now I have my husband going to him. He is strategic in his diagnosis and has a super bedside manner!! His nurses are wonderful too!! So blessed to have him!!
About Dr. Robert Flynn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982812681
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University|Upstate Medical University|Upstate Medical University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.