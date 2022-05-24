See All Family Doctors in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Robert Flowers, DO

Family Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Flowers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Flowers works at RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group
    766 US Highway 202/206 Ste 1, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(908) 751-0235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 24, 2022
Dr. Flowers is the best! My well-being is his priority. He is straight to the point but at the same time, he takes time to explain medical plans and/or if there’s anything I didn’t understand. Love his advice on preventative care for a healthier future for me.
Claudia T. — May 24, 2022
About Dr. Robert Flowers, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407143951
Education & Certifications

  • Overlook Sports Medicine Fellowship
  • Overlook Family Medicine
  • Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Flowers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flowers works at RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Flowers’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Flowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

