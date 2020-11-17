Dr. Robert Florea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Florea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Florea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Florea works at
Locations
-
1
Buckeye Health And Research65 Highview Blvd, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 850-7450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent and knowledgeable in relation to diagnosis. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Robert Florea, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376723684
Education & Certifications
- Lynchburg Family Practice Residency Program
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Long Island University, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florea works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Florea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.