Dr. Robert Fliegler, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Fliegler, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fliegler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 206 N Curry St, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 841-7644
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Fliegler?
Dr. Fliegler has been my family Physician for a few years now. Keyword being " Family " I have never had a Doctor who takes care of his patients the way Dr. Fliegler does. You don't feel like just a number in a waiting room that's for sure. Each time I visit the Doctor I am greeted by his own family and/himself. Appointments are a breeze to make, without all the Corporate Medical Red Tape involved nowadays. When handling a medical emergency and/or diagnosis, Dr. Fliegler goes above and beyond to
About Dr. Robert Fliegler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598773699
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- U C S F Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Franklin and Marshall College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fliegler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fliegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fliegler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fliegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fliegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fliegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.