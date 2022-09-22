Dr. Robert Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fletcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fletcher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Midwest Retina Associates Inc.1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 125, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 531-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fletcher is the best and I ought to know. Never rushed, always super conscientious, and thorough.
About Dr. Robert Fletcher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fletcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fletcher speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.