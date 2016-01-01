Dr. Robert Flannery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flannery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Flannery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Flannery, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Flannery works at
Locations
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (330) 721-8594Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Flannery, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1255514394
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Pittsburgh
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flannery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flannery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flannery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Flannery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flannery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flannery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flannery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.