Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boys Town National Research Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Fitzgibbons works at Alegent Creighton Hlth Gen Sgy in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chi Health Clinic Surgery
    601 N 30th St Ste 3700, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 280-4503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boys Town National Research Hospital
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2021
    He probably saved my life twice! He is very kind and has a comforting bedside manner. I highly recommend him and wouldn't go to anyone else! He prevented a second surgery that was immanent. I refused the emergency surgery and was transferred by ambulance to his hospital. As a result he treated me without further surgery. I would take my loved one to him with no hesitation.
    Judy Small — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437264124
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic Medical Center
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgibbons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzgibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgibbons works at Alegent Creighton Hlth Gen Sgy in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Fitzgibbons’s profile.

    Dr. Fitzgibbons has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgibbons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

