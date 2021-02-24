Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boys Town National Research Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Fitzgibbons works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Clinic Surgery601 N 30th St Ste 3700, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 280-4503
Hospital Affiliations
- Boys Town National Research Hospital
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He probably saved my life twice! He is very kind and has a comforting bedside manner. I highly recommend him and wouldn't go to anyone else! He prevented a second surgery that was immanent. I refused the emergency surgery and was transferred by ambulance to his hospital. As a result he treated me without further surgery. I would take my loved one to him with no hesitation.
About Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1437264124
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Charity Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgibbons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgibbons accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgibbons has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgibbons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.