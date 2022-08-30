Overview

Dr. Robert Fishman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at Cardiac Specialists in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.