Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Fisher, MD
Dr. Robert Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Orthopaedic Specialists of Frederick52 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-9592
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Cigna
My replacement knee is a miracle
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1295798569
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
