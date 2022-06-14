Dr. Robert Fishel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fishel, MD
Dr. Robert Fishel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Florida Electrophysiology Associates180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 311, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 434-0353
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Clear and direct communication about procedure and follow up. I am now and have been medication free. Dr. Fishel and his team are top notch.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Emory University Med Center
- University of Michigan
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Fishel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishel speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishel.
