Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Robert F. Fischer, MD16 E Pedregosa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 222-0277
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- We do not accept health insurance
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1699004101
- Childrens Hospital of Los Angeles Child Psychiatry
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
