Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.

Dr. Fischer works at Fischer Health & Rehab Center in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chase Medical Group PC
    19-21 Fair Lawn Ave Ste 2B, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 796-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christ Hospital
  Holy Name Medical Center
  Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cryotherapy for Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction
Radiesse® Injections
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin Laxity
Skin Resurfacing
Soft Tissue Injections
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Wrinkles
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 74 ratings
Patient Ratings (74)
5 Star
(69)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
May 26, 2022
Dr. Fischer is an awesome professional and real artist in his occupation, I regret not getting the surgery of breast augmentation and lift done earlier, perhaps I would spare myself a few years of having complexes. My husband and I had our moles removed with a freezing spray, and we're very happy with the effect. The receptionist lady is always very nice, open, and friendly with the customers. The nurse also took a very good care of me before and after the surgery. If I decide I want to get more plastic surgeries done in the future, I will visit this place again, no doubt. I got my breasts how I wanted, the doctor is brilliant. He is a master of plastic surgery and a real artist. Thank you again for improving my self-esteem and getting rid of my complexes.
Katarzyna K. — May 26, 2022
About Dr. Robert Fischer, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  60 years of experience
  English, Polish and Spanish
  1174695001
Education & Certifications

  Plastic Surgery Center Of The Pacific, Honolulu, Hi
  Vet Affairs Medical Center, East Orange, N.J Plastic Surgical Residency
  Kings County Hospital Center, Brooklyn, Ny
  Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
  ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
