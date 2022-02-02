Dr. Fiorelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Fiorelli, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Fiorelli, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Moses Taylor Hospital, Tyler Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Fiorelli Urology Associates1155 Highway 315 Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 820-3320
Wilkes-barre General Hospital575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18764 Directions (570) 829-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Tyler Memorial Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Im a Healthcare provider myself and Dr. Fiorelli in my opinion is a tribute to his profession. Hes very thorough and knowledgeable and has a great bed side manner. Upbeat and is very respected by patients and staff. He knows how to treat patients and people. I truly appreciate him and from what I have observed and heard many others do as well. Im lucky to have him directing and providing care for me. Hes unique in this medical profession.
About Dr. Robert Fiorelli, DO
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1568463784
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Fiorelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiorelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiorelli has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiorelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.