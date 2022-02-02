See All Urologists in Wilkes Barre, PA
Dr. Robert Fiorelli, DO

Urology
4.7 (17)
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Fiorelli, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Moses Taylor Hospital, Tyler Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Fiorelli works at Fiorelli Urology Associates in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Fiorelli Urology Associates
    1155 Highway 315 Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 820-3320
    Wilkes-barre General Hospital
    575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 829-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Tyler Memorial Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Im a Healthcare provider myself and Dr. Fiorelli in my opinion is a tribute to his profession. Hes very thorough and knowledgeable and has a great bed side manner. Upbeat and is very respected by patients and staff. He knows how to treat patients and people. I truly appreciate him and from what I have observed and heard many others do as well. Im lucky to have him directing and providing care for me. Hes unique in this medical profession.
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Fiorelli, DO

    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fiorelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiorelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiorelli works at Fiorelli Urology Associates in Wilkes Barre, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fiorelli’s profile.

    Dr. Fiorelli has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiorelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

