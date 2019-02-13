Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fintelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universitaet Ulm, Medizinische Fakultat.
Dr. Fintelmann works at
Locations
-
1
Midwestern Univ. Eye Institute5865 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 806-7200
-
2
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center4800 N 22nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fintelmann?
Outstanding in his field. Dr Fintelmann was highly recommended by several of his peers. He does not disappoint. Dr Fintelmann is patient in his explanations and generous with his time. He is dedicated to repairing and improving my vision.
About Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1497971535
Education & Certifications
- Proctor Eye Fdn-UCSF
- Wills Eye Institute
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- Universitaet Ulm, Medizinische Fakultat
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fintelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fintelmann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fintelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fintelmann works at
Dr. Fintelmann speaks French, German and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fintelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fintelmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fintelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fintelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.