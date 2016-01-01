Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Finn, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Finn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
Dr. Finn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Auburn3288 Bell Rd, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (855) 421-5804
-
2
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center10470 Old Placerville Rd Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95827 Directions (916) 773-7923
-
3
Sutter Medical Group3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 220, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-7923
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finn?
About Dr. Robert Finn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477625200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finn works at
Dr. Finn has seen patients for TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.