Dr. Robert Finn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.



Dr. Finn works at Sutter Medical Fdn Auburn in Auburn, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA and Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.