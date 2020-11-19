Dr. Robert Finlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Finlaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Finlaw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Jackson Hospital.
Dr. Finlaw works at
Locations
1
Digestive Diseases Center204 E 19TH ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-5409Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was the appointment after the colonoscopy and endoscopy, Dr Finlaw was very polite friendly, attentive, caring, thorough, informative as he is every time! If you are looking for a fantastic gut doctor, choose Dr Finlaw! So glad I did years ago! I've been seeing him now for almost 20 years!
About Dr. Robert Finlaw, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093744310
Education & Certifications
- University Health Scis/chicago Med School
- University South Ala College Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finlaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finlaw works at
Dr. Finlaw has seen patients for Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Finlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finlaw.
