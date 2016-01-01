See All Dermatologists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Robert Finkelstein, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Finkelstein, DO is a dermatologist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Dr. Finkelstein completed a residency at Philadelphia Collage Of Osteopathic Medicine Department Of Dermatology. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    6771 Professional Pkwy W Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-7372
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    6771 Professional Pkwy, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-7372

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Rash
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Rash
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Temperature-Controlled Radio Frequency Non-Invasive Skin Smoothing Treatment Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
XTRAC® Excimer Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • Care Credit
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Robert Finkelstein, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1336178953
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Philadelphia Collage Of Osteopathic Medicine Department Of Dermatology
Residency

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
