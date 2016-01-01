Dr. Robert Finkelstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Finkelstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Finkelstein, DO is a dermatologist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Dr. Finkelstein completed a residency at Philadelphia Collage Of Osteopathic Medicine Department Of Dermatology. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic6771 Professional Pkwy W Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 907-7372
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic6771 Professional Pkwy, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 907-7372
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Philadelphia Collage Of Osteopathic Medicine Department Of Dermatology
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
