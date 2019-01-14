Overview

Dr. Robert Filer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Filer works at Pacific Eye Specialists in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Ocular Hypertension and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.