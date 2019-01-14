Dr. Robert Filer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Filer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Filer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Filer works at
Locations
Pacific Eye Specialists50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 200, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-4595
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
When you look for an eye doctor, you want one with experience and attention to detail. Dr.Robert Filer has been my doctor for a number of years, long enough to see me beginning with regular checkups, through bifocals, to frightening eye disease and now to cataract surgery. He is a lot busier than when I first met him, but he is always humble, kind and answers all my questions. He is busy for a reason: Dr. Filer is a great doctor. He is my number#1 choice as an eye doctor.
About Dr. Robert Filer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
