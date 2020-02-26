Overview

Dr. Robert Figenshau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Figenshau works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.