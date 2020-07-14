Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Fields, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fields, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
West Hills Office7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 264-3344Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Westlake Village1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 449-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Torn rotator cuff November of 2015. Operated on my shoulder and it’s been great for the last four years. He’d did a great job. Thank you, Dr. Fields.
About Dr. Robert Fields, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington Orthopaedic and Knee Clinic
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
