Overview

Dr. Robert Fields, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at Center for Orthopedic Specialists in West Hills, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.