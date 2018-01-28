Dr. Robert Fieldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fieldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fieldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Fieldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Fieldman works at
Locations
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 310-3782Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent he removed my 5 year old’s adenoids . My son is doing great!
About Dr. Robert Fieldman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992700223
Education & Certifications
- Cornell-Ny Hosp
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fieldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fieldman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fieldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fieldman works at
Dr. Fieldman has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fieldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fieldman speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fieldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fieldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fieldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fieldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.