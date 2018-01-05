See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Robert Ferraro, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Ferraro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Padova and is affiliated with Artesia General Hospital and Nor-lea Hospital District.

Dr. Ferraro works at Southwest Endocrinology Assocs in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Endocrinology Associates PA
    5501 Jefferson St Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 872-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Artesia General Hospital
  • Nor-lea Hospital District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jan 05, 2018
    Excellent doctor. Helps you anyway he can. I am so lucky to have found him...1st doctor in ABQ that has helped me, and Ive been through quite a few.
    Lisa in ABQ, NM — Jan 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Ferraro, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1124118963
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes/Roosevelt
    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    • Univ Padova
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
