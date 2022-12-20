See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Robert Ference, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (62)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Ference, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Straith Hospital For Special Surgery and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Ference works at Robert Ference, MD, Orthopedic Surgery in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Plus Excel Orthopaedic Center
    28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 222, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 626-0135
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Ference provides outstanding medical expertise. He listens to your questions and concerns and cares deeply for his patients.
    Stephen Hansen — Dec 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Ference, MD
    About Dr. Robert Ference, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992749923
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
