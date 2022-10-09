Overview

Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Fenstermaker works at Roswell Park Cancer Institute Dermatology in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.