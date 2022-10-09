See All Neurosurgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Fenstermaker works at Roswell Park Cancer Institute Dermatology in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Elm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 845-3154
  2. 2
    Elderwood At Hamburg
    5775 Maelou Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 845-3886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Meningiomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fenstermaker?

    Oct 09, 2022
    He took care of my son, he is excellent!
    — Oct 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fenstermaker to family and friends

    Dr. Fenstermaker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fenstermaker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376549683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenstermaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fenstermaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fenstermaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fenstermaker has seen patients for Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenstermaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenstermaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenstermaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenstermaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenstermaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Fenstermaker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.