Overview

Dr. Robert Felman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Felman works at Howard A Grossbard MD in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.