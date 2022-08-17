See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Robert Feldman, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (359)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh PA|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Feldman works at HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Neurosurgery - Fort Walton Beach in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Institute of Neuroscience
    320 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100D, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 446-3817
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Artificial Disc Replacement
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Medulloblastoma
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Numbness
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Schwannoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stereotaxis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    About Dr. Robert Feldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447235577
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Bronx NY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Bronx NY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh PA|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman works at HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Neurosurgery - Fort Walton Beach in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Feldman’s profile.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    359 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

