Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Feldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Debra G. Kenward MD PA6141 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
The staff are warm, friendly & experienced-incredible!! Dr Feldman is smart, thorough and always available for a question or concern. Practices medicine the “old fashioned” way. Kind and friendly, and always reassuring. THANK YOU for many years of wonderful treatment!!!
About Dr. Robert Feldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053394205
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine-Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Resident
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.