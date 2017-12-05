Dr. Robert Feld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feld, MD
Dr. Robert Feld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at Huntington205 E Main St Ste 2-4, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 673-6868
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr . Field took the time to listen and got me an. X-ray to determine I had a sinus infection where others wanted to give me hearing aids.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Tucson Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Rutgers
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
