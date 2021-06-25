Dr. Robert Feinfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feinfield, MD
Dr. Robert Feinfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Berg-Feinfield Vision Correction2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 208, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 845-3557
- 2 2829 W Burbank Blvd Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 567-0348
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I know dr. Feinfield for a long time and I hade many visitation to his clinic for versus reasons I must say I’m very satisfied for his caring professional jobs and so far I’m satisfied and I have no complains. And yes I would recommend my friends to Dr. Feinfield.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Danish and Spanish
- 1013900182
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Feinfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinfield has seen patients for Floaters, Blepharitis and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinfield speaks Danish and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinfield.
