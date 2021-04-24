Overview

Dr. Robert Feig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Feig works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.