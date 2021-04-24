Dr. Robert Feig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Feig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
1
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
for 14 years i have been a patient of dr robert feig. i have a macular disease and i would not ever ever think of using a different doctor. he is the best.
About Dr. Robert Feig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Medical Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- Staten Island University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Ophthalmology
