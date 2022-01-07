Overview

Dr. Robert Feher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Feher works at West Hills Family Practice in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.