Dr. Robert Feferman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Robert Feferman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Feferman works at Endocrinology Institute Of Texas in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ultimate Bariatricslaparoscopy Bariatrics
    4201 Wingren Dr Ste 105, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 596-9302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Oct 07, 2021
    I have been to Dr Fefferman several times for Endocronology issues., which he rectified. But he is the best GP ever solving many other issues He always goes above and beyond my expectations and is overall the best doctor I ever had. Explains things simply and is indispensable to me. I rave about him to everyone I know. He recently found a blood disorder and sent me to aHematologist, only to find it I’d a serious disorder. I rely on him for everything , the only Dr I trust and love!
    Rhonda Scheidel — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Feferman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154479210
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University TX Med Br
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr/Univ Wi School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr/Univ Wi School Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

