Dr. Robert Feezor, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Feezor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
UF Health Heart & Vascular Surgery311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Feezor was very good in giving me his diagnosis, explaining my options and letting me know the end result of decisions made.
About Dr. Robert Feezor, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104913110
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Vascular Surgery
