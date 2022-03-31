Overview

Dr. Robert Feezor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Feezor works at UF Health Heart & Vascular Surgery in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Bypass, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.