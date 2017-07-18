Dr. Robert Federici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Federici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Federici, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Federici, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Presbyterian Heart Group201 Cedar St SE Ste 7600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-2500
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center4801 BECKNER RD, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 772-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Federici specializes in opening coronary arteries that have been occluded for months and even years in some cases. He recently opened my circumflex and I look forward to seeing him again in a few months to attempt another difficult blockage of my left anterior descending artery. He is without a doubt one of the most talented interventionalists in the country.
About Dr. Robert Federici, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053315390
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Federici has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Federici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Federici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Federici has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Federici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Federici speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Federici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Federici.
