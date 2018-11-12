Dr. Robert Feder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Feder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Feder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Feder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
-
2
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feder?
He is wonderful!
About Dr. Robert Feder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700985652
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Mount Zion Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feder works at
Dr. Feder has seen patients for Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.