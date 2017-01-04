Dr. Feder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Feder, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Feder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Feder works at
Locations
Valerie A. Draskovich753 CHESTNUT ST, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 860-2593
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's extremely professional & knowledgeable. I'm in the medical field myself and find it amazing as to how much he knows outside of his psychiatric scope. He really listens and really cares about your overall wellbeing. He wants to help you help yourself & then begin titrating off the medication. He's certainly not looking to keep you on these meds forever, unless you need that kind of help. I would & have recommended him. He's a fantastic choice.
About Dr. Robert Feder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1063434439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feder works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Feder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feder.
